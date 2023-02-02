Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-$0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 6.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

