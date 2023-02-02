Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0943 on Top Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $53.23 million and $2.04 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,551,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

