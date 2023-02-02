Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $116.76 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.