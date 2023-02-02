Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.89 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.