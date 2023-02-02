Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $565.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ELV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.63.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
NYSE:ELV opened at $498.77 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $432.03 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.59 and a 200-day moving average of $492.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $158,845,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,820,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.
