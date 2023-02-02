Energi 24 Hour Volume Tops $170,742.98 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $170,742.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00061835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024592 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,243,373 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

