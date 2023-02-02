Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 203831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Enerpac Tool Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after acquiring an additional 214,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

