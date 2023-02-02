Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,889,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $58,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,196,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after buying an additional 180,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $227.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $311.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

