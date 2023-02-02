Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 582,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.48%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

