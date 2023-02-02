Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and $1.92 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $25.49 or 0.00105879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

