Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

ELS stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

