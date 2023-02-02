Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.14

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 122597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

