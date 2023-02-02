ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect ESSA Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 288,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

