Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.35 or 0.00094891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $369.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00420911 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014288 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00737122 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00580523 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00181373 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00194771 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,238,828 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
