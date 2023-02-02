Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 73,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Ethos Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Ethos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.

See Also

