Euler (EUL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.37 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00024669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $58.37 million and $2.32 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.