Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 0.4%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €75.08 ($81.61) and last traded at €75.30 ($81.85). 83,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.60 ($82.17).

Euronext Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.14.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

