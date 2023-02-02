Evercore ISI Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

