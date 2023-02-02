Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.18 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $63.18 million and $4.84 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

