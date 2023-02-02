Everipedia One Day Volume Reaches $26.29 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

