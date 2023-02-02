Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 139,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 493,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $555,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.