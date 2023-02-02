Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$282.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.96.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

