Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

