Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.51

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.51 and last traded at $117.46, with a volume of 584169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

