Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Small Cap

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Small Cap in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Expion360 Stock Performance
Shares of XPON stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 142.70% and a negative return on equity of 299.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
