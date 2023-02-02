Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Extendicare Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.96 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.
Extendicare Increases Dividend
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
