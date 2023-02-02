Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $472.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

