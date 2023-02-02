Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $133.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.