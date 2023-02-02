EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.59. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 53,020 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $517.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

