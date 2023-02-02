FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,516.06

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,516.06 ($18.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,312 ($16.20). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,370 ($16.92), with a volume of 38,097 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.36. The stock has a market cap of £413.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.