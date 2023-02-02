FidoMeta (FMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.