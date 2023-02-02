Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.22), with a volume of 183117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.19).

Finsbury Food Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,237.63.

About Finsbury Food Group

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.