First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,366. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

