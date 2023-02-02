First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Acquires $23,655.84 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) Director Jill Saegesser bought 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,655.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $29,437.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. First Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

