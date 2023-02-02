First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.04

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $27.54. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 420,119 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

