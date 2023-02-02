Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 1,067,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

