Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $500,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 435,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,996. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.