Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $453.54 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of ServiceNow worth $453,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow stock traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.68. The company had a trading volume of 501,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.30 and a 200 day moving average of $416.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock worth $4,893,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.