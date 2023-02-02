Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $622,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 1,015,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

