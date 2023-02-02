Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,041,656 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,415,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 54.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $392.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,763. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $525.18. The company has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

