Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 694,166 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 694,166 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Rio Tinto Group worth $779,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

