FlatQube Price Tops $3.46 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00014493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $51.63 million and $9,267.77 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 4.0800634 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,155.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

