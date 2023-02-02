Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $34.95 on Monday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

