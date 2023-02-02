Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Ford Motor
In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ford Motor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 28,757,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,606,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
