Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.43

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.43 ($6.46) and traded as low as GBX 478 ($5.90). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.05), with a volume of 90,890 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 506.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £307.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.63.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

