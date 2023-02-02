FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.15.

TSE:NPI opened at C$35.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.98 and a 1 year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

