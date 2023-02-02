Gala (GALA) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $377.07 million and $304.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00403822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28346211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00524799 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

