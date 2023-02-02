Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.36 and its 200-day moving average is $311.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.38.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

