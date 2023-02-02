GasLog Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GLOP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

