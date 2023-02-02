GasLog Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.
GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.
GasLog Partners Stock Performance
GLOP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
