General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.99

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 4043828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,764.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 265,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

